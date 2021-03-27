Manushi Chillar Posts A Sunkissed, Radiant Picture Of Herself On Instagram; Take A Look

Miss World 2017 model Manushi Chillar took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of stunning pictures of herself. The model regularly updates her social media handle on Instagram where she has over 5 million followers. Her recent pictures are doing the rounds on social media among her fans, take a look at them below.

Manushi Chillar posts a 'sunkissed and radiant' picture of herself

Manushi Chillar was seen in bronze and white striped buttoned shirt and pyjama which seemed like night suit. The Miss World 2017 left her long tresses open and on one side of her shoulder. She went for minimum accessories and make-up look. Chillar captioned her post as, “Sunkissed and radiant bliss”. Take a look at the post from her profile below.

A peek into Manushi Chillar's Instagram

Netizens react to Manushi Chillar's photos

As soon as the post went up on Manushi Chillar’s social media handle, a number of fans gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions on the same. Numerous fans complimented the model for her look and appreciated how well the picture was. Several other fans also sent much love to her and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the social media post of Manushi Chillar below.

Many other fans of the model wrote in the comments section that she was looking “beautiful” and “adorable” in the post. Several other fans wrote in the comments that the model was an inspiration to them and that they love seeing her posts on their feeds. Many other people also asked her to post more pictures from her vacation. Check out some of the fan comments on the social media post of Manushi Chillar below.

In the Miss World pageant in 2017, Manushi Chillar represented India from Haryana. She won the crown, becoming the first to win in 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the prestigious title in 2000. Manushi has been active in many brand campaigns promoting health, wellness and fitness among other avenues. She is also an active vegan, where PETA named her the 'sexiest Vegan Personality' in 2019 for advocating the health benefits of being vegetarian. Chillar also collaborated with UNICEF to raise awareness on the coronavirus pandemic where she urged India's government to provide free sanitary pads for rural women

Promo Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.