Manushi Chillar Reportedly Bags Her Third Film; May Star Opposite Ahaan Panday

The arrival of model-turned-actor Manushi Chillar in Bollywood has been anticipated by fans for quite some time now. While she already has a couple of upcoming movies up her sleeve even before her launch, it appears that she has bagged her third film as well. As per a recent report, Manushi Chillar has signed off on her third film which will feature her opposite Ahaan Panday. Here is more information about this new update, along with other interesting details about the film project and what to expect from it.

Manushi Chillar signs her third film

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Manushi Chillar has recently signed her third film which will be made under the banner of YRF. The film is touted to be a superhero flick that will witness Ahaan Panday in the lead role. Manushi has been roped in to play the female lead in this venture, likely as his love interest. Coincidentally, this will also conclude her three-film contract with the production house, which is said to be looking for more projects to cast her. One of the factors responsible for her demand is the work ethic that she has followed, which has reportedly taken “everyone” to like her.

Manushi will be making her debut in the film opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, which will cover the life and story of the Indian king. The filming of the same has been completed and is currently in its post-production stage. The highly anticipated film currently holds the release date of November 5, taking over the slot of Diwali. On the other hand, she is currently filming The Great Indian Family alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The modelling career of Manushi Chillar has been followed by many across the country, with her victory at the Miss World beauty pageant successfully putting her on the map. She has also been felicitated with various other accolades which include the one received by her at the Elle Beauty Awards. She had also made an appearance at the 63rd Filmfare Awards back in 2018, where she had performed on stage before marking her entry in the movies.

