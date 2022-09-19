Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her second directorial venture Emergency. The Bollywood diva stunned her fans with her uncanny resemblance to the late Indira Gandhi in the film's first-ever teaser. However, it was not the first time the actor was compared to the former PM, as she recently revealed her relatives used to call her Indira Gandhi as a child.

Taking to her IG stories, Kangana Ranaut shared two childhood pictures in which she sported a short hair look. Sharing the photos, the Queen star revealed how her relatives used to compare her to the former PM. She wrote, "It's uncanny growing up many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style."

Kangana further explained the reason behind sporting a short hairdo and revealed she herself guided her village's barber to cut her hair. She wrote, "I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do hair cut that I liked, and I always liked it short." "This inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi...," the National Award-winner added.

More about Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is not only leading the film but has also donned the director's hat for the political drama Emergency. Apart from her, the film will also see National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. The film is currently in the production stage and its makers wrapped up the Delhi schedule on Sunday, September 18.

Kangana Ranaut on facing identity crisis

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed she faces an identity crisis while portraying the role of Indira Gandhi. She shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the film and mentioned how she has dissolved herself into the character and finds nothing of herself. She wrote, "On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself….. You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same ….. the truth is you can never go back to being the same person. (sic)"