Manya Singh's Pictures And Videos From Femina Miss India 2020; See Posts

Overcoming countless struggles, Manya earned the runner up title at the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2020. The Beauty pageant took place on the night of February 9. Manasa Varanasi of Telangana won the Femina Miss India 2020 title, while Manika Sheokand of Haryana won the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title. Manya Singh has been garnering heaps of praise from celebrities as they have expressed their happiness after Manya, the daughter of an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned at the Miss India ceremony Talking about Manya Singh, here’s a look at some of her posts from Miss India 2020 competition.

In the video shared by Miss India’s Instagram handle, one can see Manya being crowned as the Miss India runner up. She is seen donning a beige sequenced gown with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup. Take a look at the post below.

In the post below, one can see Manya striking some stunning poses for the camera. She is seen donning a Shivani Awasty dress that looks truly gorgeous. She is also seen opting for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

In this post, Manya Singh can be seen donning a green lehenga and striking a pose and is giving some intense looks for the camera. On seeing this post, fans have been going all gaga over the post. Take a look.

Apart from these posts, the model has been sharing several pictures and videos from her time at the Miss India contest. Right from her initial days to winning the crown, Manya has been sharing it all. Take a look at Manya Singh's photos and videos below.

Manya Omprakash Singh, who was born in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, the land chosen by the Gods for their incarnation, is the daughter of the autorickshaw driver. Manya didn't have an easy childhood, and she unveiled it in an Instagram post featuring pictures of her family. She penned a long, inspiring note with the images, talking about her mother mortgaging her jewellery to let Manya finish her studies, running away from home and doing various jobs just to survive, among other things. Take a look.

