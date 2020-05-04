'Maqbool' Ending Explained: What Lesson Does Maqbool Teach To Viewers?

Maqbool is one of the finest films of Irrfan Khan. The movie released in 2003 and featured a strong star cast of Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur and Masumeh Makhija in pivotal roles. The movie also featured supporting roles by Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie is an adaption of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare.

How it ends

At the ending of Maqbool, the three main characters of the movie Abba Ji, Maqbool and Nimmi die a tragic death. Abba Ji is killed by Maqbool and Nimmi dies in Maqbool’s arms. Maqbool is also murdered at the ending of the movie.

Maqbool ending explained

Maqbool is not a typical crime thriller story with one moral at the end. As it is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the movie has many shades to it. Shakespeare generally portrays different shades of any character or human behaviour and Maqbool does exactly that. Even though the protagonist Maqbool does everything that he desires but he still does not end up being happy and is killed at the end.

What lesson does Maqbool teach?

As Maqbool kills Abba Ji, the man who made him he is still not happy. He kills him for his desire and hunger of the throne. However, he could not get over it. Maqbool teaches that one can cover their sins for the world but one cannot hide them from own self. It also teaches that negative thoughts can mess up your mind. This is explained when both Maqbool and Nimmi are doubtful about the child’s father. The movie has also portrayed the innocence of love when at the ending of Maqbool, Nimmi asks him that their love was pure or not. Nimmi and Maqbool’s love was unadulterated and was the prime reason for all their sins and they eventually had to pay for it.

Irrfan Khan’s death

The lead actor in Maqbool, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons. His sudden demise comes as a shocker for his fans and the whole entertainment industry.

