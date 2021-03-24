Marathi Actor Rishi Saxena's Film 'Arjun' To Go To Cannes Miami In May

Marathi television actor Rishi Saxena took to his Instagram to announce that his upcoming film, Arjun, will release in Cannes Miami. He also added the date of release in the caption. The movie will release on May 2, 2021. In the post, he added the poster of his movie which shows a dystopic world. In the poster, the words 'For Humanity' is also written. In the caption, he wrote, "Set to release , May 2nd , Cannes film festival, Miami !" The comment section of the post is filled with congratulatory messages. Check it out.

Rishi Saxena's Arjun to release in Cannes Miami

Arjun Movie Cast

Along with Rishi Saxena, the movie will also feature Nikitin Dheer, Rishi Saxena, Ritika Shrotri, Rishi Deshpande and many more. The movie is directed by Jaiveer Bhatia and is based in Miami and India. The director of the film also shared the poster and wrote a small note about the movie.

In the caption, he talked about how he used to sit with his friends in a classroom and worked on getting the right script. He also gave away information about the plot of the movie. His caption reads, "In a time of war...when heaven-on-earth is no more...what will you do when a grave mistake from your past rears it’s ugly head? What started as a dream three years ago - with my friends and I in a classroom on campus trying to get this script right - is now a fully realized reality thanks to the hard work and dedication of countless extremely talented individuals." Check out the post.

On the work front

Rishi Saxena is known for the television series, Kahe Diya Pardes. He played the role of Shivkumar Shukla and became the audience's favourite in no time. He also made his debut in the Marathi movie industry with JangJuahar. The film featured Mrinal Kulkarni and Chinmay Madlekar who played the role of Jijabai and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj respectively. He has also worked in Yours Truly Roohani and appeared in the mini-series #MovingOut. He is currently working on another television show titled Gud Boy.

