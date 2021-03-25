'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Bags Spot In 40 Best Action/Martial Arts Movies Of The Decade

The 2018 action movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota added one more achievement to its kitty by bagging a spot in the 40 Best Action/ Martial Arts movies of the decade across the globe. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota marks the debut of actor Abhimanyu Dassani and features Radhika Madan as the female lead. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

'Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota' bags spot in 40 Best Action/Martial Arts movies

Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and it also won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film also went on to get screened at the 2018 MAMI Film Festival where it received a standing ovation from the audience. The movie was directed and written by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Most recently, the movie bagged a spot in the 40 Best Action/ Martial Arts movies of the decade across the globe.

The movie also marked Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani's debut in Bollywood. Abhimanyu's role in his debut movie garnered international acclaim as he became the only Indian recipient of 'Best New Actor' at The International Film Festival, Macau.

Reacting to his debut movies' yet another achievement, the actor took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude. In the tweet, he wrote, "Grateful to be part of this adventure as my debut".

Grateful to be part of this adventure as my debut ðŸ¿ðŸ¿ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/xuUAqw3ewm — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) March 18, 2021

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota plot follows the story of Surya played by Abhimanyu Dassani, who is a young man born with a rare condition called Congenital insensitivity to pain in which he cannot feel any type of pain. Surya grows up watching martial arts videos and idolises Karate Mani played by Gulshan Devaiah after he watches one of his videos. Radhika Madan plays the role of Surya's childhood friend Supri who is estranged but meets him later on once they grow up. Supri gets trained in martial arts by Karate Mani. The story follows the trio's journey as they strike out on an adventure to defeat their enemies.

Source: Stills from the movie