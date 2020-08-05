'Mardaani' To 'Zanjeer': Bollywood Films That Essays Story Of Righteous Police Officer

Bollywood has seen the release of different types of cop movies. Be it an upright police officer or a corrupt cop, the film industry has impressed audiences with several different versions of cop stories. From Rani Mukerji in Mardaani to Ajay Devgn’s version of a fierce cop in Singham, Bollywood has witnessed the release of a variety of cop movies over the years. Here is a list of Bollywood films that essays the story of a righteous police officer.

Mardaani Franchise

Released in 2014, Mardaani is an action-thriller movie helmed by Pradeep Sarkar. Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the plot of the film revolves around a fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The first instalment of the movie features Shivani confronting the mastermind behind a child trafficking mafia.

The sequel of the movie released in 2019, saw her catching a 21-year-old psychopath who has a penchant for sexually assaulting and killing women. Following the humungous success of both the movies, the third instalment, Mardaani 3, was announced by the production house. Rani will be reportedly seen reprising the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film.

Sarfarosh

The action-drama Sarfarosh was released in the year 1999. Helmed by John Matthew Matthan, the film starred Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre and Mukesh Rishi in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Ajay Singh Rathod whose brother is killed and father is severely injured by terrorists. He quits his medical studies to join the Indian Police Service to wipe out terrorists.

Singham

Released in 2011, Singham is the first instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Starring Ajay Devgn, the plot of the movie revolves around an honest police officer, Bajirao Singham, who gets transferred to a town controlled by a gangster who he dared to humiliate. The gangster Jaikant Shikre believes that he can use his power to bring down the officer. The movie was a commercial success and a sequel of the film Singham Returns was also released back in the year 2014.

Zanjeer

Released in 1973, Zanjeer was an action movie helmed and bankrolled by Prakash Mehra. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu in prominent roles. Essaying the role of a cop Inspector Vijay Khanna, after the movie Big B was regarded as “The Angry Young Man”. The plot of the movie essays how Vijay comes across a gangster who happens to be his parents’ murderer.

Article 15

Article 15 is a crime drama movie helmed by Gaurav Solanki. The movie features Ayushamann Khurrana essaying the role of SP Ayan Rajan. The movie follows the police investigation of three missing girls in a rural village in India. Based on crimes and caste discrimination, Article 15 was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

