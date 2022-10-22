Margot Robbie Reveals She Kept This Harley Quinn Prop From Sets; Keeps It Near Her Bed

It is a familiar ritual of actors keeping a prop from their films' sets as souvenirs. However, Margot Robbie seemingly went a little bit further when she revealed she kept one of her DC supervillain Harley Quinn's weapons from her film's sets. The actor added she keeps Quinn's prop by her bedside for safekeeping.

Margot Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn with the 2016 film Suicide Squad, which also starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and others. She reprised her role in the 2020 film Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad, which came out in 2021. In a recent interview with Elle, Robbie revealed she kept her DC villain's iconic baseball bat after Suicide Squad's filming ended. Robbie further added that she keeps the bat next to her bat.

She said, "I’ve got my Harley Quinn baseball bat. Next to my bed. Just in case anyone makes the mistake of breaking into my house, they’ll regret that."

Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn was lauded by the audience as well as critics. She portrayed the character with the required mix of charm and darkness. However, Robbie will not continue to play the character in the upcoming film Joker 2. Instead, Lady Gaga will carry forward the role in the 2019 film Joker's sequel.

Margot Robbie on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is seemingly delighted to learn about Gaga moving forward with the role. In an interview with MTV News, Robbie said she is happy with the news and added Quinn will be a popular role.

She said, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters – the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth...I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honoured to do," she added.

Image: Twitter/@TheFirstCowboy