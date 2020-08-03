'Marjaavaan' Cast Details: Know About Actors & Key Roles They Essayed In Film

Marjaavaan is a romantic action drama that is written and directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie was produced by Bhushan Kumar. After changing the release date of the movie three times, the movie was finally released on November 15, 2019. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of two lovers, Raghu and Zoya, who are very happy in their lives with each other until their enemy decides to turn their life upside down. Here is all about the cast of Marjaavaan. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Marjaavaan cast Details

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra plays the lead character of Raghu in the movie. The actor portrays a tough man who is emotionally very soft and loving. He falls in love with a mute girl and is ready to leave the bad business that he was in, for her, and start life afresh. But, when Raghu is forced to kill his lover and is made to go to jail for something he did not do, he returns even stronger to take revenge from his enemy and to settle scores for the death of his lover.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh plays the character of Aarzoo in the movie. She portrays the character of a girl who is in love with Raghu, even after knowing that he loves someone else. It is Aarzoo’s sister that is to be saved for which Raghu had to kill his own lover.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria plays the character of Zoya, who is Raghu’s lover. She portrays the character of a mute but very loving and giving girl. She is very helpful and makes sure to always help children who are in need of it. She even asks Raghu to kill her happily just to save the life of a few small children.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh plays the character of Vishu in the movie. He is the main villain who forces Raghu to kill his lover. The character played by the actor is that of a dwarf man with evil intentions and doings. The actor gained many awards and high critical acclamation for his performance in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.