Sushant's Neck Mark Like Fudge's Belt; Sir Advised Against Suicide: Ex-assistant Ankit

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant has raised several questions on the events of the actor’s demise. Ankit Acharya claimed that the mark on Sushant’s neck was not because of the cloth with which he allegedly hung himself, but from being strangled by his dog Fudge’s belt. He also questioned the role of the staff in bringing down the Chhichhore star's body, why they had not checked on him on a timely basis, and why they broke the door when SSR was not answering their calls.

READ: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Claims, 'he Knew The Truth, Wanted To Hold Press Conference'

Sushant’s former assistant raises questions

Ankit Acharya told Republic TV, “Sir couldn’t commit suicide. He would stop people from doing this, and urge them to move ahead with struggle. 'What was the point of it, only the parents will be pained', he would tell us. A man who would explain to us in this way, why would he commit suicide?”

The former assitant also stated that the pictures of Sushant that had gone viral, were major signs in the case that it was most likely a murder. He said, “I have done my own investiation since I have some pictures of his dead body. If he would have hung himself, the mark would have been in U-shape, and if someone strangled him from behind, that will be O-mark."

WATCH: Sushant Singh's Dog Fudge Coming Out Of Grief With Family's Love, Care

"The mark resembles that of his dog Fudge’s belt. I used to take him out, and even would wash the belt, and the belt’s buckle mark is also there at the side of his neck. If it was indeed a suicide, the mark nowhere matches that of the green cloth as they are showing.”

Ankit had earlier revealed that he was sacked without notice, amid reports that Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, took over SSR’s life and sacked all his staff. Ankit questioned the members of the new staff, “No one has the right to touch the body till the police comes, they should have kept it that way, why was he brought down?"

"I used to check every 15 mins what he would be doing. Never allowed him to feel alone. When I was there, I used to enter his room every now and then, whatever he might be doing, he had permitted me to do so, to ask if he needed something or wanted help." "The staff should have done so and showed some responsibility. Why did they not go to his room from 10AM-2PM on June 14? Why was the door broken and why was the locksmith called, a new door could have been made and at least his life would have been saved. And where was Fudge?”

Watch the video above

Meanwhile, the Sushant case in currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate with regards to the money-laundering aspect, linked to Sushant’s father KK Singh's claims that there was embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore from his account. The Supreme Court also heard the transfer plea of Rhea seeking the investigation be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai, and the various parties, like Sushant’s family and Bihar government, where the FIR has been registered, submitted their replies. The CBI, that has also registered an FIR, too has begun the process of gathering evidences.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge Missing Late Actor, Niece's Post Will Make You Emotional

READ:'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Killed': Late Actor's Former Assistant Makes Shocking Claim

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.