Mark Ronson Marries Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer; Says 'Forever And Ever Yours'

It's celebration time for Hollywood icon Meryl Streep as her daughter Grace Gummer got married to musician Mark Ronson. The intimate ceremony garnered headlines after the musician announced it on his Instagram yesterday. Sharing an adorable photo of the duo from the intimate ceremony as they walked down the aisle, Ronson penned a heartfelt note for her, stating that she 'made 45 hands down the greatest year' of the musician's life. The news of their marriage comes after their three-month-long engagement, which took place in June.

Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer

Sharing a monochrome picture from their nuptials, where the duo was all smiles, the DJ and producer wrote a heartwarming caption for her 'truest love'. "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)". Take a look.

More about the recently married duo

For the unversed, Grace Gummer is the daughter of Mamma Mia! actor Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer and is known for her roles in Mr Robot and The Homesman. She also appeared in NBC's musical drama Smash in the year 2012. Meanwhile, Mark Ronson is a famous British DJ famous for Uptown Special. He is best known for his collaborations with artists such as Duran Duran, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Lady Gaga, Lily Allen, Robbie Williams and Miley Cyrus among others.

Their engagement was highly speculated back in May when Grace was spotted with a large diamond rock on her finger. The rumours were later confirmed by Mark on the FADER Uncovered podcast, as he mentioned, "I got engaged last weekend.".

This wedding marks the duo's second walk down the aisle as Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018 while Gummer tied the knot with musician Tay Strathairn for a brief period of a month and a half in 2019. Apart from this, Ronson was previously engaged to actor Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004. The British musician also broke off his relationship with girlfriend Genevieve Gaunt last year.

Grace and Ronson started dating in March as per The Sun's sources and introduced each other to their parents, post which the second wave of COVID-19 erupted. The same sources stated that the couple kept their relationship as private as they could, revealing that Streep and her husband Don Gummer liked Mark Ronson when they met him.

