Mark Ruffalo 'surprised' As He Gets Hulk As The New Instagram Filter

Mark Ruffalo, who shot to prominence post the success of the Avengers series, has time and again delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career. Apart from leaving the audience tongue-tied with his stellar onscreen performances, Mark Ruffalo is also considered as a social media star, as the actor seemingly has a knack for entertaining his fans with his social media posts. Recently, the actor indulged in a fun Instagram segment, to which his audience had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Mark Ruffalo is now the Instagram Avenger Hulk

Of late, social media platforms have been the preferred options for many Hollywood celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to entertain their audience and share some sneak peeks from their life. Fans of these stars enjoy a wide range of content on social media, as they often comment on their posts.

Recently, actor Mark Ruffalo used a fun Instagram filter, which works by scrolling through a bunch of characters before settling on one. There are different characters ranging from Star Wars to Disney characters to Pokémon, FRIENDS, and Marvel. Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Avengers series, used the filter of his own character from the film.

As seen in the video shared by Mark, the actor was himself surprised when he got Hulk at the first go and he took no time to inform his friends of the coincidence. Take a look at the video shared by Ruffalo:

Which Avenger am I? You won’t believe the SHOCKING result 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ENnAH7LbZT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 16, 2020

Fans react

I'm guessing he got it the first time. I don't know how these apps work, but if I were building one I'd use facial recognition and choose an avenger closest to your facial structure. If that's how it works, it's going to choose Hulk for the actor who plays Hulk, everytime. — Pat Scaramuzza (@genocideman) January 16, 2020

mark be honest how many times did you try this before you got hulk — shai (@strlordx) January 16, 2020

