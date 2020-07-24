Markandey Katju Praises Taapsee Pannu' 'Mulk', Says Its The Only Film He Watched In 40 Yrs

Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju took to his social media on Friday to praise actor Taapsee Pannu for her acting skills in Mulk. He also had a word of appreciation for late actor Rishi Kapoor. Responding to the tweet, Taapsee took to her social media to thank him. Take a look at their tweets.

Justice Markandey Katju praises Taapsee Pannu

@taapsee : Ma’am, I am 74 years old and I have not seen a Bollywood movie for about 40 years except Mulk, which I saw in California. Ur performance in it ( and of Rishi Kapoor ) was superb — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 24, 2020

In his tweet, Justice Markandey Katju stated his age and then revealed that he has not watched any Bollywood movie in the last 40 years. He further added that he has only seen Taapsee Pannu's Mulk and said that he saw it in California. Katju then went on to praise Taapsee and Rishi Kapoor for their 'superb' performances in the film.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic With A White Horse, Wins Heart With Her Funny Caption

Thank you so much sir. I’m glad my work caught your attention ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2020

Markandey Katju also tagged Pannu in his tweet. The actor was quick to respond and took to her Twitter handle to thank him. Expressing her gratitude towards him, Taapsee said that she is glad that her work was noticed by him.

In response to Taapsee's tweet, Justice Katju took to the comments section and wrote that many people were 'bad-mouthing' the movie and it contributed to its low ratings on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Remembers Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chadrashekhar Azad On Their Birth Anniversary

Netizens were also quick to jump into this conversation and flooded the comments section. Some users even began suggesting more of Taapsee Pannu's films to Markandey Katju to watch. One user said that her movies like Thappad and Game Over are also a must-watch. Another one wrote, "Wow. Now that's a compliment, Taapsee".

About Mulk

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk hit the screens in August 2018. Along with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, the film also starred Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajat Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around Murad Ali Mohammed and his daughter-in-law who fight to prove the innocence of their family after his son joins a terrorist group. The family has to face the consequences when they get dragged in and are accused of having ties with extremist groups.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Cherishes Throwback Pic With School Friends, Recalls Embarrasing Hair & More

ALSO READ | Fan Says Taapsee Pannu Will Stand Against Nepotism "with More Genuineness", Actor Agrees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.