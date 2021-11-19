Martin Scorsese And Jonah Hill To Team Up For Rock Band Grateful Dead's Biopic

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese is all set to direct a biopic centred around the iconic rock group 'Grateful Dead with Apple'. The Oscar-winning director will be reuniting with actor Jonah Hill, who worked on his previous movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Actor Jonah Hill is all set to play the role of the band's frontman Jerry Garcia.

As per Deadline, Martin Scorsese is teaming up once more with Apple TV for a biopic centred around the iconic rock group Grateful Dead. Scorsese is also bringing along Jonah Hill in their first team-up since The Wolf of Wall Street to play the role of the group's frontman, Jerry Garcia.

As of now, little is known regarding the film's plot or storyline. The Grateful Dead has a rich history and is known for its eclectic style, which fused elements of rock, folk, country, jazz, bluegrass, blues, gospel, and psychedelic rock. The film could start from any period in their career, from the early days to the highlights of their career filled with long concerts and jam sessions for their fanbase Deadheads, or near the end of Garcia's life in 1995.

The surviving band members have given Scorsese full rights to the Grateful Dead discography for use throughout the movie. The movie will also mark a long-awaited reunion of actor Jonah Hill and the director Since The Wolf of Wall Street. The pair had reportedly been looking for a project to collaborate on for some time now. When offered to play one of rock's greatest musicians, Hill jumped at the opportunity to come aboard the project.

The band is known as "the pioneering Godfathers of the jam band world". The band was ranked 57th by Rolling Stone magazine in its 'The Greatest Artists of All Time issue'. The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. In 2015, the four surviving core members marked the band's 50th anniversary in a series of concerts that were billed as their last performances together.

