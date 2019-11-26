Marvel Exec On Captain America: 'Steve Rogers Has Always Been Worthy To Lift Mjolnir'

Marvel fans have been awestruck after seeing Captain America lift Thor's hammer Mjolnir in the last installment of the Marvel Avengers franchise Avengers: End Game which released earlier this year. The scene in the battlefield where Captain America could summon the powerful hammer and use it to defeat Thanos created a wave of exhilaration among the fans. The question of whether Captain America a.k.a Steve Rogers had to earn his worthiness or had he always been worthy enough to lift the Norse God's hammer was answered by Marvel executive Louis D'Esposito in his book titled Marvel's Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie.

Louis clarified the fans' doubts by stating that Steve Rogers had always been worthy enough to lift the Mjolnir. He recalled the scene in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron where the heroes try to pick up Thor's hammer one by one but fail miserably as only the truly worthy can lift it. However, when it's Captain America's turn to try, Thor himself had hinted at the Captain being worthy as he had pointed out saying 'I think he might be able to do it,'. D'Esposito further claimed that Steve Rogers could have lifted the Mjolnir right then but did not want to steal Thor's heroic thunder so he feigned defeat.

Story of Mjolnir

Thor’s magic hammer Mjolnir only comes to those who are worthy, and until now that has been only Thor. Mjolnir is depicted in Norse mythology as one of the most fearsome and powerful weapons in existence, capable of levelling mountains. No other Marvel superhero could manage to lift the powerful hammer throughout the franchise movies. However, in the climactic battle scene of the last film Avengers: End Game, the Mjolnir whooshes past the villainous Thanos and comes to Captain America making Marvel fans wild with cheers for their favourite 'First Avenger'.

