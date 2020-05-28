Marvel Fan Dominates The Internet By Arranging All MCU Scenes In Proper Chronology

The spread of coronavirus has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. This has given the people a lot of free time on their hands. A Marvel fan recently used all of his precious quarantine time to arrange all the Marvel scenes in proper chronological order.

Marvel Fan arranges MUC scenes in chronological order

Source: Beautiful Internet Weirdo

The Marvel Fan took to Twitter to share the proper chronology of all the Marvel scenes to date. In another tweet, he also mentioned that he has not included ABC or Netflix TV shows, shorts or any deleted scenes fo this chronology. The Marvel fan mentioned that he only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film's "present”. He shared a numbered list of all the scenes with their start and end time in his Tweet. He captioned it with, “Well nerds, I did it. Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it.I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I'm out of my Goddamn mind. You're welcome”.

More about the MCU

Other than this, the fans have been getting a lot of updates from the MCU. After the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, the makers have been releasing some deleted scenes from the film. Recently, the crew dropped a sequence where the saga’s characters, The Hulk and the Ancient One were seen talking about ‘The Snap’. The deleted scene focuses on the mechanics behind the snap and its effects. The High Lama says that the snap does not kill anyone but transports them to another dimension. It means that there is a huge possibility of them to be back. Thus anyone who suffered natural death isn’t going to come back with the help of Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

