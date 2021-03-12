'Mary Kom Or Marie Kondo': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Early Morning Dilemma

Bhumi Pednekar shared a pre-workout Boomerang of herself on Instagram on March 12. She exclaimed that her room was a "colossal mess". The Bala actor then asked her fans about their input on how she should start her day. She put a poll asking whether she should clean up like "Marie Kondo" or workout like "Mary Kom".

Bhumi Pednekar's early morning confusion: Marie or Mary

About Marie Kondo

For the unversed, Marie Kondo is a Japanese consultant who is very well known for her KonMari method. KonMari method is the way things are organised and categorised in one's room. The objects are discarded, donated or kept based on one's feelings towards the things. She calls it "sparking joy". She had a show on Netflix called Tidying Up With Marie Kondo which was released in 2019.

About Mary Kom

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, aka Mary Kom, is a professional Indian boxer and an Olympic Medallist. She has won six gold medals in AIBA Women World Boxing Championships. She has been awarded as the world's no.1 lightweight boxer by the AIBA. In 2014, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred as the main lead in the movie Mary Kom depicting the life and struggles of the celebrated boxer.

A peek into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

On March 7, 2021, Bhumi Pednekar announced the wrap up of her movie Badhaai Do. In the pictures, Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Harshwardhan Kulkarni posed along with the actor. She introduced the characters Shardul and Sumi in the post and reminisced on "the love, laughs and memories" that the cast and crew shared while shooting for the film. The post garnered more than 150K likes.

In another post, Bhumi Pednekar wished her sister Samiksha Pednekar on her birthday, February 23, 2021. She called her younger sister "Samu" lovingly in the caption and wished Samiksha, her own share of happiness. Samiksha too gushed in the comment section saying that she had no words to describe her love for her sister. She called Bhumi her "guiding light" and the "best sister".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.