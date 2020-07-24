'Masaan' Fifth Anniversary: Here Are Most Memorable Moments From The Film

The Neeraj Ghaywan-directorial Masaan was released on July 24, 2015. The movie bagged several awards and accolades. The film featured Richa Chadha, debutant Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. Masaan followed the story of a woman who struggles with social stigma. There's another plot about a blossoming love story, however, both the two stories eventually coincide in the end. The famous Kashi Ghat plays a very pivotal role in the film and that attracted many viewers.

Masaan had several memorable scenes and dialogues. On the special occasion of the film completing 5 years, here are some of the best dialogues from the film. Read on:

5 Years of Masaan - Best scenes & dialogues

In the trailer, one can see the movie starting from a romantic poem where Shweta Tripathi is reiterating a poem to Vicky, who does not understand a thing about what she said.

Sadhya Ji, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, and Devi Pathak, portrayed by Richa Chadha, share some interesting conversations with each other, which are hilarious as well as amusing to listen to. Take a look.

Devi: “Aap akele rehte hai?”

Sadhya Ji: “Nahi, Pitaji ke saath rehte hai. Pitaji akele rehte hai…”

“Devi ji apko pata hai yaha 28 train rukte hain!

Aur kitni nahi rukti ??… 64!

Matlab, Yaha aana asaan hai, Yaha se jaana mushkil!”

Vicky Kaushal's breakdown in the film was also one of the heartbreaking moments in the film.

Masaan dialogues

“Tu kisi rail si gujarti hai…

Main kisi pul sa thartharata hoon.

Ek jungle hai teri aankhon mein…

Main jisme raah bhool jaata hoon.”

“Sitaroon ko aankhon mein mehfuz rakhna,

Badi der tak raat hi raat hogi,

Musaafir hai hum bhi…Musaafir ho tum bhi…

Kisi mod par phir mulaakaat hogi.”

“Sangam do baar aana chaiye, ek baar akele aur ek baar kisi ke sath.”

Richa Chadha played the role of Devi Pathak in the movie. The film depicts the challenges, risks, and struggles faced by Richa Chadha's character, who is subject to issues like blackmailing by some corrupt government officers. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Deepak Kumar in the film. He features in the second story of the film and his character is shown battling the cast system in India. Kaushal's character ends up falling in love with Shaalu, who belongs to a different cast. The role is played by Shweta Tripathi, who was also equally praised for her performance.

