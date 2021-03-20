Masaba Gupta: 5 Reasons Prove The 'unconventional' Designer Is Just Like Mom Neena Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has successfully established herself as one of the best contemporary designers in India. She is the daughter of Neena Gupta and the duo shares a very close bond. Masaba is quite known for being 'unconventional' and often reminds us of her mother Neena. On that note, let us take a look at a few instances wherein an 'unconventional' Masaba Gupta proved she’s indeed her mother’s daughter.

1. Body positivity

Masaba is all about encouraging and supporting body positivity, especially when it comes to women. Her fashion line is quite inclusive and she strongly believes in self-love. She has been quite vocal about body shaming, especially in Bollywood, just like her mother. Even Neena has been quite open about body positivity and how actresses are turned down for certain roles because they don't look a certain way.

2. Unapologetically themselves

Both Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are unapologetically themselves. Masaba, just like her mother, does not shy away from speaking on taboo subjects such as racism, discrimination, societal pressure, views on marriage and much more. While Neena has spoken at length about having a child out of wedlock, Masaba has opened up about being a divorcee and the problems she had to deal with as a single woman.

Neena and Masaba's picture from Masaba Gupta's Instagram

3. Netflix Documentary

Neena Gupta's daughter followed in her footsteps when she finally decided to act. Even though Neena has revealed that she did not want Masaba to act when she was young, she felt quite proud after seeing her act. Both the ladies feature as themselves in the documentary and it is quite obvious how similar they are to each other. From off-beat fashion choices to food habits, several instances from the documentary reinstate the phrase 'like mother, like daughter'.

4. Thoughts on 'what people think'

Masaba has shared that she used to be bullied as a child for looking the way she did. It took a very long time for her to recover and rebuild her self-esteem. She eventually stopped caring about what people thought of her and just focused on herself. Just like Masaba, even Neena was met with a lot of negative comments as a single mother. But, she dealt with it and is now considered as a very strong woman.

5. Work

Masaba has revealed in an interview that when she first started, her designs were quite different from that of other designers. That is why she was quite sceptical about how people will accept her work. Evidently, her line turned out to be a big hit and was well received. Neena too, in her work of line, has made unconventional choices. Whether it be playing the role of pregnant women in her 50s or the role of a mother to a homosexual man, Neena has proved that she is the unconventional queen of Bollywood.