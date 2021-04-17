Masaba Gupta Calls Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi As 'powerhouse Performers', Shares Pic

Masaba Gupta is amongst the most popular fashion designers in India today. Masaba took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, April 17, to pen her thoughts on 'talented individuals getting their due'. Actors Adarsh Gaurav, Arjun Mathur, Pratik Gandhi, and Vijay Varma recently featured on the cover of Grazia magazine for the 13th Anniversary Special edition. Sharing the photo of the magazine cover that featured these young talents who had started their journey in the Entertainment industry from the bottom and making it big on their own, Masaba penned her thoughts about the same.

Masaba Gupta wrote in the caption that this cover was a testament to the fact that no matter who you are, a person's work will take them places. She added "Forever a Cheerleader for amazing, talented individuals who are getting their due & will get so much more of it - especially in cinema. What a bright, wonderful parallel universe these guys have introduced us to. Powerhouse performances & even though I don’t know any of them personally, each one has struck a chord with recent performances! So thrilled for you". She then congratulated all four young talents and tagged them.

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram post appreciating young talent and followers' reaction

After she added her appreciation post, actor Vijay Varma thanked her and wrote "Thanks for the icebreaker. Hi Masaba". The White Tiger actor Gaurav Adarsh also commented and wrote "Thank you!" with a red heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Badhaai Ho actor and Masaba's mother Neena Gupta too added her appreciation and wrote: "wow salam".

A look at Masaba Gupta's photos on Instagram

Masaba Gupta recently shared a picture of her flaunting her curls in a throwback picture. In the photo, the fashion designer was seen in a white shirt and wearing several gold chains and necklaces. She did royal blue eyeshadow with black eyeliner and wore dewy lipstick. She revealed in the caption that the photo was from the time she was goofing around between shoots and wrote "Throwback to the hair commercial no one asked me to do. Fooling around in between shots".

In one of the recent Masaba Gupta's Instagram posts, she shared a couple of throwback pictures of her from childhood. In her first childhood picture, Masaba was seen in a Bantu knots hairstyle and she donned a white tee. She was seen giving a poker face while posing for the camera. The second she gave a gangster-like vibe while her hair was braided in cornrows style. Her followers could not help but compare her with Will Smith's son Jaden Smith from the film Karate Kid.

