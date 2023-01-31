Masaba Gupta Calls Vivian Richards ‘gentle Giant’, Says Stepdad Vivek Has A ‘giving Heart’

Days after tying the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, Masaba Gupta gave special shoutouts to her family members. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night (January 31), the fashion designer wrote sweet notes for her father Vivian Richards, mother Neena Gupta, and stepfather Vivek Mehra.

Masaba shared a picture of Richards and quoted Al Pacino's evergreen line "The eyes, chico. They never lie" from the film Scarface. "My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter," she added.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Posting a picture of Neena from her wedding day, Masaba wrote, "The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness."

For Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra, Masaba's Instagram Story read, "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart."

Check out her story below:

Earlier on Friday (January 27), Masaba Gupta announced her marriage to her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!".

Check out the couple's post below:

In another post, the fashion designer celebrated her 'beautiful blended family'. Masaba wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just a bonus."

Check out her post below:

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years from 2015 to 2019. Satyadeep had a 10-year-long marriage with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The two got divorced in 2013.