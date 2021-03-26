Masaba Gupta Divulges Key To Battling 'scorching Heat'; Watch

As we are nearing the end of March, the temperature of Mumbai is going on increasing with the summer approaching soon. As everybody is gearing up with their own tactics to beat the Mumbai heat this year, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta believe that divulging in healthy food plays a key role in battling the summer heat. Taking to her Instagram page, Masaba Gupta shared a recipe for her summer staple salad.

Masaba Gupta divulges key to battle 'scorching heat'

Sharing the recipe video of her quick summer salad that can be prepped in 10 minutes, Masaba wrote, "I love a good, quick summer salad for lunch in this scorching heat! It’s super easy." She went on to share the ingredients needed for the salad which includes healthy edibles like kale, guava, pomegranates, sunflower seeds among others. She wrote a detailed recipe on how to make her summer salad in the caption and ended it by revealing that she will be sharing a lot of her summer staple healthy foods."

Netizens react to Masaba Gupta's video

Fans of the designer were quick to comment on her salad recipe and shared that the salad looks yummy and refreshing. Her fans also thanked her for sharing the recipe and revealed that they are looking forward to more healthy recipes by her. While a majority of her fans were all impressed by Masaba's salad recipe, there was a small batch of people who asked Masaba to update them about the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba. Read some of the fan comments right below:

A Look in Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Masaba Gupta is known for posting a lot of throwback pictures and her social media page is proof. She had recently shared a throwback picture in which she looked stunning and carefree in a white shirt and matching white shorts.

Prior to that, the fashion designer also posted a memorable picture in which she was dressed as a bride and modelling for Sabyasachi's jewellery and clothing line. Masaba looked gorgeous in yellow bridal wear with heavy golden bridal jewellery.

She had also recently posted a throwback picture from when she was a little baby and captioned it with my world my blood. In the picture, we see a young Neena Gupta wearing a red and white traditional Bengali saree and has a baby Masaba lying on her lap.

Other than that, Masaba also posts pictures of the new collections from her clothing line n social media. Check out some pictures of Masaba Gupta's latest collection from her clothing line 'Masaba.'

