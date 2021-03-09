Masaba Gupta Dons Sabyasachi For 'bridal' Photoshoot; Mother Neena Shares Pictures

Masaba Gupta has strongly established herself as one of the popular fashion designers at the moment. While she has kept herself away from films and fame unlike her mother Neena, Masaba is quite active on social media, quite like Neena. The veteran actor has now posted a few pictures of her daughter Masaba on Instagram, where the latter is seen sporting ‘lehengas’ and other bridal outfits. Masaba has also posted those pictures on her Instagram account, along with some of the reactions sent by other netizens on her photoshoot.

Masaba Gupta’s ‘bridal’ photoshoot

Masaba Gupta is known to collaborate with some of the major names in the industry to come up with stylish designs of clothing, including traditional Indian wear. The photoshoot of her latest collaboration with Sabyasachi shows her flaunting her traditional look in ‘lehengas’ and other bridal wear, which has her sporting various outfits. Her mother Neena decided to post the pictures of the photoshoot on her own account, which show Masaba in different poses from various wedding ceremonies in Indian marriages. Neena wrote in the caption of one of the posts, “Proud of you, Masaba”.

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta's Instagram comments

Many netizens complimented her look and outfits in the comments, using all kinds of praises for Masaba. Some were even seen asking about when they would get to see the second season of Masaba Masaba. The fashion designer herself posted quite a few reactions by netizens on her Instagram stories. One of them had even used one of the pictures of the shoot and made it into a comic meme in the context of a mother-daughter relationship.

Image courtesy: Masaba Gupta's Instagram comments

Both Neena and Masaba had starred in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which streamed last year. Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and legendary West Indian cricketer Viv Richards. Masaba was formerly married to Madhu Mantena and the couple got divorced in 2019. She regularly posts pictures of her popular designs and Neena makes sure to share those pictures quite frequently on social media. Neena Gupta on the other hand, was last seen Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and will be next seen in 83.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.