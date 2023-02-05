Masaba Gupta Enjoys Food With Dad Vivian Richards, Step-dad Vivek Mehra; See Unseen Photos

Masaba Gupta had an eventful week after marrying her longtime boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra. After the wedding, the designer took social media and shared a series of pictures summing up her 'busy week'.

In the first photo, Masaba can be seen working out in the gym using a kettlebell. In one of the photos, she was enjoying food and beverages with her dad Vivian Richards, and step-dad Vivek Mehra. The third picture was from her reception party, wherein she wore a blue-black ensemble by Azzedine Alaia.

In another photo, the newlyweds were all smiles for the sweet moment. In the last picture, Masaba posed with her mother Neena Gupta. While the 'Goodbye' actress wore a neon kurta teamed with white pants and sneakers, the designer wore an oversized white shirt paired with black jeggings and sneakers.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "What can I say.. been a busy week/ month/year ?"

See the post below:

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding news came as a shock to everyone. The couple had a court marriage on January 27. The wedding was attended by the couple's family. Masaba's father and West Indies legend Vivian Richards flew all the way from the Caribbean to attend his daughter's wedding.

Hours after their wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, and Konkona Sen Sharma among others attended the couple's wedding celebration.