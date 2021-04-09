Masaba Gupta Has Funny Take On 'major Part Of Being Entrepreneur' That Nobody Told Her

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta often shares funny anecdotes on social media. She also gives her fans and followers a sneak peek into her professional life by sharing pictures and videos of her clothing brand House Of Masaba. Masaba recently took to her Instagram stories to share what is the major part of being an entrepreneur that nobody told her. For all those who want to know what it is, take a look at Masaba Gupta’s Instagram story.

Masaba Gupta’s latest Instagram story

On her Instagram story, Masaba wrote, “Nobody tells you how big a part of being an entrepreneur is just giving OTP’s”.

Image courtesy- @masabagupta IG

Lately, Masaba’s throwback pictures have taken social media by storm. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her from her childhood wherein she is holding a glass and is not aware that her picture is being clicked. She is wearing a red and white frilled frock that has red hearts printed on its collar.

Masaba wrote a hilarious caption with this post as well. Her caption read, “When you’re high on Fanta & have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes”. She also used the hashtag #justkidthings in her caption. Her mother Neena Gupta also commented on the post by writing, “You are so funny my child”.

Before this, she shared a photo of when she was a baby and is cosily sitting in her mother Neena Gupta’s lap. Masaba looks adorable in a green frock as she gives a toothy smile to the camera. She is holding her mother’s fingers as well. Neena Gupta is keenly watching her daughter. She is wearing a red dress and a pair of earrings. In the caption, Masaba wrote, “Still bright-eyed & eating whatever comes my way. Happy Sunday”. Several celebrities like Leader Paes, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta and Rasika Duggal have showered love on the post as well.

Masaba Gupta's latest collection

Masaba has recently launched a new line of comfort clothing. She has introduced trackees which are loosely fitting hooded tee-shirts and tracks. They have been launched in a range of colours. She also has introduced kaftans in her new summer collection. Masaba and her mother will be seen together in the second season of their popular show, Masaba Masaba. The show tells their day to day life stories. The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @masabagupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.