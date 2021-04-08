Masaba Gupta Is Missing THIS Person And It Is Not Her Beau, See Picture

Masaba Gupta is one of the leading fashion designers of India. She also gave the audience a glimpse of her acting skills in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The fashion designer is known for her active social media presence where she shares updates about her fashion brand House of Masaba and also her daily life. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared that she is missing this person in lockdown. For all the people who are curious to know about who this person is, here is a look at Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram post.

Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. In the caption, Masaba Gupta shared that she is missing the stylish Diva through the caption. From the looks of it, the picture seems to be a throwback picture of the duo. In Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing what appears to be a white shirt with pulled up sleeves and accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings as she let her hair loose.

Masaba Gupta on the other hand is seen wearing a denim shirt with a tied knot at the front. She has accessorised her look with a statement necklace. Masaba captioned the adorable picture by saying, “Just miss you @sonamkapoor ðŸ’š” As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor dropped an adorable comment by saying, “I miss you more â¤ï¸ @masabagupta “. Here is a look at Masaba Gupta and Sonam Kapoor's lockdown picture.

Masaba Gupta had recently shared some pictures from her childhood days that were a major throwback of her past. In one of the pictures, a surprised Masaba Gupta is seen from her childhood days as she held a glass in her hands. She posted the picture with a witty caption. She wrote, “When you’re high on Fanta & have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes. #justkidthings” Her mother Neena Gupta also took to the comments section and praised her daughter by saying, “U r so funny my child”.

In another picture, she is seen posing for the camera with her mother Neena Gupta. In this Masaba Gupta's throwback picture, she is seen as a toddler sitting on her mother’s lap. She captioned this picture as, “Still bright-eyed & eating whatever comes my way ðŸ˜ƒHappy Sunday ðŸŒ¸” Here is a look at Masaba Gupta's photos.

