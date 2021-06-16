Masaba Gupta Is On Her Way To Become 'unrecognisable,' Says, 'change Is Coming'

Ace fashion designer and media personality Masaba Gupta recently treated her fans with a picture that was clicked during the shoot of her upcoming project that the designer has been keeping under wraps. Taking to her Instagram stories, Masaba shared a BTS picture from her shoot and hinted that she is up for a change.

Masaba Gupta is on her way to becoming "unrecognisable"

In the picture shared, Masaba is seen sitting wearing a pastel designer corset bodice dress with thin straps and attachable ruffled sleeves on her arms giving the netizens a peek of her bare shoulders. Behind her, we can see celebrity hairstylist, Deepa Bambhaniya doing her hair. For the caption she wrote, "Just want to become unrecognisable #changeiscoming." Take a look at the picture.

Prior to sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Masaba had posted a picture on her feed giving her fans a closeup of her makeup and look for the shoot and thanked her makeup artist for doing such a wonderful job on her. She also asked her fans to stay tuned along with the hashtag #brownskingirls hinting towards something.

A look into Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of the National Film Award winner and veteran actor Neena Gupta. As the actor was gearing up for the launch of her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh which released on Monday, June 14, Masaba has also been promoting Neena Gupta's book and shared the book launch announcement on social media.

Masaba recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her morning makeup routine with her fans. In the video, she gave a detailed step by step guide to how she wears her makeup on an everyday basis and also gave details about the makeup products that she used in the caption.

The famous fashion designer owns a clothing label House of Masaba and often shares pictures of her latest collection on her Instagram feed promoting her brand.

On the work front, Masaba appeared as the judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019 alongside Malaika Arora and Milind Soman. She was also seen in her Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba along with her mother Neena Gupta. Masaba had taken to her social media page to announce that Netflix has greenlit the second season of her show and fans can expect Masaba Masaba season 2 to premiere on OTT this year.

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

