Masaba Gupta Pens Note On 'skin Colour', Urges Fans To 'Keep Chin Up Always'

On March 11, 2021, Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared an inspirational quote to motivate her fans and followers. Sharing her thoughts, she told her fans and followers that ‘amazing things will happen’, ‘no matter where they come from’. The fashion designer, who appeared as a judge in MTV’s Supermodel of the Year in 2019, often motivates her fans through her collection of a unique sense of designer clothes. In her latest post, she asked her fans to ‘keep their chin up’, no matter the colour, or the scar they carry.

In her latest post, Masaba shared her deep thoughts on being confident. She wrote, “What if I told you that ‘no matter where you come from’, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, ‘amazing things will happen to you’”. She continued, “But, you must keep your ‘chin up’. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up- Masaba”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Well said” with a pair of clapping hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “You inspire so many of us” with a praising hands emoticon. A user commented, “Damn right. You’re an amazing inspiration” with a pair of fire emoticons and red hearts. Another one wrote, “We must never be ashamed of our skin and body”.

Masaba is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On the same day, she shared a Reel video of her recent photoshoot with the designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She turned muse for the ethnic wear photoshoot and penned yet another motivational quote. She wrote, “Your scars will show you the way. Mine have shown me the way in Sabyasachi clothing, jewellery and accessories”. She further gave credits to the designer, his team and the photographer.

Many of her fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons on the post of Masaba Gupta's photoshoot. A fan commented, “Hottest Sabyasachi bride until now” with a heart-eyed face and fire emoji. Another one wrote, “Real, strong and stunning!”. A netizen commented, “Owning it & how!” with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Absolutely stunning” with several red hearts.

Masaba Gupta is known for being vocal about colourism. In the past, she has opened up several times about the discrimination she faced while growing up. Since Masaba Gupta's skin colour was dark, in an interview with Elle in 2017, she revealed that she was often ridiculed about being 'tanned' after playing tennis for six to seven hours. Thus, to motivate her fans, she asked her fans to embrace and accept the colour of skin as it is the only indication of where one comes from.

Image Source: Masaba Gupta's Instagram

