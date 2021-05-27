Masaba Gupta Posts Excerpt From Neena's Book; Sanjay Gets Golden Visa: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 27, 2021. From Masaba Gupta sharing an excerpt from her mother's book to Sanjay Dutt receiving UAE's golden visa, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood news

Masaba Gupta shares an excerpt from her mother's autobiography

Neena Gupta’s daughter and ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared an excerpt from her mother's upcoming autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The excerpt mentioned the time when Neena was about to deliver Masaba and she was living through a financial crunch. It read, "I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account."

Sushant's sister to go on a solitary retreat before his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she will be going on a solitary retreat before the actor's first death anniversary. She added that she wouldn't have access to cell services or the internet there and that she wished to cherish his sweet memories in silence. Shweta shared a picture of her late brother and wrote, "Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...❤️🙏."

Sanjay Dutt receives UAE's Golden Visa

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently received the Golden Visa for the UAE and took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude for the same. Sanjay Dutt shared pictures from the moment when he was felicitated. Dressed in a blazer and jeans, the Munnabhai MBBS star posed with Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, and also thanked the UAE Media Office. His caption read, "Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honor."

Asha Parekh compares her trip to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Veteran actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen recently went on a trip to the Andamans and their pictures went viral in no time. Asha Parekh told Bollywood Hungama that she could not understand why people were comparing their trip to Dil Chahta Hai when it was more akin to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The veteran actor also revealed that none of them was happy about the invasion of privacy, and the trip was supposed to be a private one, not privy to the eye of speculating people.

Wishes pour in for Nitin Gadkari's birthday

Birthday wishes poured in for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his birthday today, on May 27, 2021. Among those to convey their greetings included those from the film, music, and sports fraternities, apart from the political fraternity. Sarod Maestro and Composer Amjad Ali Khan, actors Arun Govil, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ranjha Vikram Singh, and boxer Vijender Singh took to Twitter to praise the senior leader and pray for his good health.

Wishing one of the most admirable and prolific politicians of our times @nitin_gadkari a very happy birthday. Someone who lets his work do the talking. Stay healthy sir. India needs leaders like you. #NitinGadkari — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 27, 2021

Image - Masaba Gupta, Sanjay Dutt's Instagram Accounts

