Masaba Gupta Reveals Diet And Lifestyle Secrets That Help Her Keep PCOD In Check

Masaba Gupta has shared her secrets on how to keep PCOD in check. The fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a few tips and tricks to manage the same and also shared her diet. Masaba has been quite outspoken about living with PCOD on multiple occasions. Find out below the tips Masaba Gupta shared with her fans to keep her PCOD in check.

Masaba Gupta shares tips to keep PCOD in check

Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD is a condition that affects many women across the globe. Many of these women struggle to keep this disease in check and hence it affects their day-to-day life. A few celebrities in the past have been open about their struggles with PCOD. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is also one of them.

Recently, Masaba took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Tons of messages asking, ‘What I eat in a day!’. So here goes…(Prepare to be nauseous. I eat a A LOT.) In her next story, Masaba revealed that there are some lifestyle rules that she does not change for anything. The first one is fasting for 16 hours a day, five times a week. This habit is usually followed by people who do intermittent fasting and it is known as the 16:8 ratio.

Her second rule was to exercise 6 days a week on an empty stomach and eat something after the workout. Masaba’s third rule was to change her diet according to the weather. Since she is currently living in a hilly area, it is cooler and hence she gets hungrier. So, she consumes three meals a day but if she is in Mumbai, she only consumes 2 meals a day without any snacking in between.

The fourth rule seemed directly connected to Masaba’s PCOD diagnosis. She does not believe in fad diets and hence cut out any food from her diet. She revealed that cutting out dairy from her diet gave her acne, so she consumes dahi (yoghurt) once in a while. But she does not consume milk. Masaba Gupta further wrote that each of her habits has been inculcated to keep her PCOD in control. She does not want to gain weight since it leads her to depend on medication. After making these lifestyle changes, Masaba confirmed that her PCOD is milder and she is no more consuming medicines for the same.

Her next few rules included sleeping between 10- 10:30 P.M. and waking up by 6:30- 7 A.M. She does not consume anything after sunset and only prefers drinking water. Gupta advised her fans to eat as many home-cooked meals as possible and even if they crave a burger, they should make it at home. But the ace fashion designer did not forget to add to indulge in their favourite restaurant cooked meals every once in a while. Take a look a Masaba Gupta’s stories below.

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

