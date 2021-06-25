Masaba Gupta Reveals Her Secrets To Beating PCOD; Kareena Calls Herself A 'fan Girl'

Masaba Gupta who enjoys more than a million followers on her Instagram handle often tries to keep her followers in the loop. From pictures of photoshoots to some insights on her personal life, Masaba often walks her followers through her life. Now, the renowned designer took to Instagram yet again to open up about her fight with Polycystic ovarian syndrome. She shared a picture flauting her toned body and has been getting positive responses from followers including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Masaba Gupta reveals her secrets to almost beating PCOD

Masaba took to her Instagram to speak about her struggles with Polycystic ovarian syndrome or disease. The designer had earlier revealed that she is slowly overcoming PCOD. In an earlier QnA session with her followers, she had revealed that cutting down on sugar, dairy, and fried food and weight lifting helped her fight her way through it. Now, she put up a post explaining her secrets to almost beating PCOD.

Sharing a picture of herself in workout clothes, she wrote, “I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there.My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this.”

She added that, “This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!”

Masaba Gupta's photos garnered over 70,000 likes in the first 3 hours of its upload as her fans rushed to shower love in the comments. Along with her fans came celebrities who praised her for her efforts. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the firsts to comment on the post. Expressing her love, the actor wrote, “Masaba masaba masaba ❤️❤️❤️fan girl bro ❤️hugs.” Ali Fazal, Seema Khan, Vishal Dadlani, and Sagarika Ghatke Khan along with other celebrities also praised Masaba for her efforts.

A bit about Masaba Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta’s daughter, Masaba Gupta is a popular fashion designer with her own label named House of Masaba. The designer was recently seen in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, which was a biographical drama on her own life. She was seen playing herself in the series directed by Sonam Nair. It opened to positive responses from critics and netizens alike. The series was earlier confirmed to return for another season. Masaba Masaba season 2 is set to release on Netflix in mid-2022 or late 2022.

