Masaba Gupta Reveals If Is She Inherited Millions From Father Vivian Richards

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta was born to celebrity parents, actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba belived that being in the public eye, people thought that she would inherit money from her father due to his popularity. However, she built her own empire in the fashion world and feels grateful for whatever she has.

2 things you need to know

Masaba Gupta revealed her father wanted her to become a tennis player.

She asserted that all her fortune is a result of her own hardwork.

Masaba talks about inheriting a fortune

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba Gupta talked about how people used to say that she would never have to work as her dad left her tons of money. She said, "Someone once apparently told a friend once that, ‘What does she have to do. Her dad left her hundreds of crores’. I said no, there’s no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself."

"But I never felt that it was a negative. I thought it was a positive, because I had such a great benchmark. I had two examples in my house on how great you can be and I always saw it like that," she added.

(Masaba Gupta opens up about her equation with her father Vivian Richards | Image: Instagram)

Masaba opens up about her father's dream

Masaba revealed that her father Vivian wanted her to become a tennis star. He even used to buy her fashionable tennis dresses to get her involved in the sport. "I think it was his dream to have me become a tennis star. And I was playing, I think I was number three in Maharashtra. That much I did with my anger issues. I did that much but no more than that," she said.