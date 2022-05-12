Masaba Gupta Reveals She Won't Have A Baby Out Of Wedlock; 'Don't Have The Guts'

Fashion maverick Masaba Gupta is currently gearing up for the release of her second web series 'Modern Love Mumbai', an anthology that is set to explore six vivid forms of love and human connection. Now, during her recent chat with the Indian Express, the designer-turned actor spoke candidly about what 'Modern love' means to her. While doing so, she touched upon the fact of having a child out of wedlock.

'I don't have the guts': Masaba Gupta

While Masaba believes that there's a significant change in society when it comes to love and marriage, the taboo on having a baby out of wedlock remains the same. According to Masaba, she has read stories of many single moms who've had kids out of wedlock, but she doesn't have the 'guts' to do the same. Reportedly, the designer feels that bringing a child into that space is adding 'extra pressure' on herself.

She told the Indian Express, "Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.” During the same interaction, Masaba also spoke about the significant change about 'men being the decision-makers' has been broken in recent times. The designer reportedly shared that gender rules have changed with time.

"Today, men are okay with being house-husbands and dads, as are women. More importantly, women are independent, they have financial independence. They share equal responsibility and goals in life,” added Masaba.

On May 11, the fashion maverick hit the headlines for sharing a slew of pictures of her dad Vivian Richards' 70th birthday celebration. In the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen all smiles as they pose standing on a golf field together. While sharing the post, Masaba wrote, "To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic." Take a look at it below:

Masaba Gupta was born to Indian actor Neena Gupta and West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989. However, her biological parents never got married, and Masaba grew up in Mumbai with her mom.

