Masaba Gupta Reveals Things That Help Her Deal With PCOS; Shares Post On IG

Masaba Gupta has more than a million followers on her Instagram handle and has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently held a question and answer session with her followers and answered multiple questions during it. A user even asked her about the good way to deal with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and she had a quick reply for it.

Masaba Gupta reveals how she deals with PCOS

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story has her saying that exercise has "definitely" helped her in overcoming PCOS. She stated that eliminating or rather really cutting down on sugar, dairy, and fried food has also helped her. Masaba even mentioned losing weight as one of her methods to deal with PCOS. Her video has a GIF of a cat running on a treadmill.

A user later asked Masaba Gupta about the change in her look and what she did to get it. She answered that she does yoga thrice a week. The designer mentioned that she then takes a functional or strength training class, along with weight lifting and bodyweight training. She noted that she goes for walks and does not sit in one place as she is always active. Masaba asserted that her trainer really pushed her to get the change on her.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram Q&A session also had her revealing her outfit of the day. She wore a skims' bodysuit which she said she loves too much. She paired it with Zara pants and Amrapali earrings.

Masaba Gupta is a famous fashion designer with her own label named House of Masaba. She was married to a producer and entrepreneur, Madhu Mantena, from 2015 to 2019. She's currently rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra. He was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. The designer was recently seen in Netflix series, which was a biographical drama on her own life and she played herself in it. It opened to positive responses from critics and netizens alike. Currently, Masaba's mother, actress Neena Gupta is coming up with her own book, Sach Kahun Toh.

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA INSTAGRAM

