Masaba Gupta Reveals 'what's In Her Bag' During QnA Session On Instagram

Masaba Gupta has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than a million followers. She recently held a question and answer session with her followers as she had 30 minutes of free time before her meeting. A user asked 'what's in her bag?' and she was quick to reply to it.

Masaba Gupta showed her Louis Vuitton sling bag and called it her "lockdown" bag. She shared that it has essential things like her wallet, Aadhaar card, inhaler, and sanitiser. The bag also had almonds, AirPods, and eyedrops.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram Q&A session also had her revealing her outfit of the day. She wore a skims' bodysuit which she paired with Zara pants and Amrapali earrings. The fashion designer completed her look with a nude lip colour which she thinks goes well with her attire.

In Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram session, she disclosed the series that she is currently watching and would recommend to others. She said that she is "loving" The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead on Amazon Prime Video. Masaba praised Samantha Akkineni and stated that she is "so so good" in the series. She asserted that it is a dream role and character and Samantha has done it well. She wishes that more people should do the kind of work that Samantha is doing.

Masaba Gupta is a famous fashion designer with her own label named House of Masaba. She is the daughter of National Award-winning actor Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards. Masaba was married to producer and entrepreneur, Madhu Mantena, from 2015 to 2019.

Masaba Gupta appeared as a judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019. She was seen as herself in the biographical drama series Masaba Masaba, along with her mother, Neena Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, the Netflix show consisted of six episodes and earned mostly positive responses from the viewers.

