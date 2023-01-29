Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Cut Cake Post Wedding; Neena Gupta, Viv Richards Raise Toast

Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday January 27. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, and Konkona Sen Sharma attended the couple's wedding bash held hours after their court marriage on Friday. The bride's parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards were also at the party.

While pictures from Masaba and Satyadeep's wedding bash went viral on social media, a video posted by the fashion designer’s friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra revealed that the star-studded party with guests treated to two giant and beautiful wedding cakes. Neena and Vivian gave speeches, appearing emotional as they stood by the newlyweds, though their words were not disclosed.

The reel shows the newlyweds standing by a table displaying their two wedding cakes - a large three-tier white cake adorned with small flowers, and another chocolate one with "congratulations" written on it. Neena Gupta and Vivian are then seen holding a microphone and giving separate speeches to celebrate their daughter's wedding. Pooja also gives a glimpse of the cake-making process in the video.

Pooja posted a video from Masaba's wedding celebrations on her official Instagram handle with the caption: "Making something for those you deeply love is always tough. Congratulations to Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra on a lifetime of joy, laughter, food and cake! Love you two".

Soni Razdan, who was present at the event, wrote "Yummy cake" under the video, while another commented, "So beautiful!!".

Watch the video from Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash here:

More abput Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra marriage

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shocked everyone on Friday after announcing that they’re married by sharing their wedding photos on Instagram. In a joint post, they wrote, "I married my peaceful ocean this morning. Here's to a lifetime of love, peace, stability, and most importantly, laughter. And thanks for letting me choose the caption - this will be great!"

Check out their Instagram post below:

On their big day, Masaba wore a pink lehenga and eye-catching bridal jewellery, while Satyadeep sported a peach kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket.

