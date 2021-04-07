Masaba Gupta Shares A Cute Childhood Photo, Mom Neena Gupta Reacts

Fashionista and ace designer Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture. The said picture dates all the way back to her childhood when she was a kid who loved drinking Fanta. Her caption for the picture had B-town celebs cracking up.

A Look at Masaba Gupta's childhood photo

The picture shared shows a little Masaba with a goofy expression on her face which was captured in the candid picture. She is holding a steel glass in her hand and has a 'deer caught in the headlight' expression. Masaba summed up the picture from her little kid days by writing, "When you’re high on Fanta & have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes." followed by #justkidthings.

Reactions to Masaba Gupta's latest throwback photo

Masaba's mom and veteran actor Neena Gupta reacted to her child's goofy picture and wrote, "U r so funny my child." B-town celebs like Radhika Apte, Mira Kapoor, Tahir Kashyap and many others also dropped reactions in the comment section of the post. Masaba's fans too found her caption to be funny and her picture to be adorable and dropped hearts and laughing emojis in the comments. One user wrote, "couldn't be a better caption" while another called her a "cutie." Read some of the comments on Masaba's photo below.

A Glimpse into Masaba Gupta's photos on Instagram

This is not the first time that Masaba has given her fans a peek into her childhood days. The actor is known for posting throwback pictures and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. On Sunday, April 5, Masaba had shared an adorable picture of her as a baby posing for the camera with all smiles while sitting on mother Neena Gupta's lap and holding her finger. The picture received a lot of love on the internet.

Prior to that, a month ago Masaba treated her fans with another throwback gem featuring her with her mom, Neena Gupta and her dad, Vivian Richards who is a famous West Indies cricketer. In the picture, a baby Masaba can be seen curled up in her mother's lap while her father is adorably looking at her.

Masaba Masaba 2

Last year, Masaba tried her luck at acting and was seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which documented her journeys along with her superstar mother Neena Gupta. The show was loved by the audience and a second season of the show, titled Masaba Masaba 2 is scheduled to release sometime this year. Masaba has taken to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans. Other than that, Masaba was also a part of the judge's panel in MTV's Supermodel of the Year along with Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Masaba Gupta Instagram)

