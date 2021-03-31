Masaba Gupta Shares A 'side Eye' Moment From The Weekend With Rhea Kapoor; Watch

Unlike her mother Neena, Masaba Gupta has abstained from entering the world of films as an actor and has established her name as one of the top fashion designers in the business. However, she has remained socially connected with a number of film celebrities over the years. Her recent Instagram story features Rhea Kapoor, who is seen given Masaba a ‘side eye’, as the latter does push-ups alongside Ravi Vazirani, who is another popular name in designing. Masaba has also shared the comic reason why Rhea is giving her the ‘side eye’ in the picture.

Masaba Gupta on her weekend with Rhea Kapoor

While Masaba Gupta has largely kept her personal life out of the limelight, she shares glimpses of what she is up to on social media quite frequently. Although most of what she posts is related to her work and fashion, the picture that she has shared on her Instagram story shows her doing incline push-ups, while Rhea Kapoor watches her do so. Masaba described the moment captured in the photo by writing, “This photo sums up my weekend. Rhea giving side eye while I do incline push ups so I can eat butter naan later”.

Image courtesy: Masaba Gupta's Instagram

The photo shows that while Masaba and Ravi perform the push-ups, Rhea simply enjoys watching them do so while being seated on the couch. While this is the only picture that Masaba has shared from her weekend together with Rhea, the latter has not posted anything from her end yet. Masaba is currently working on the second season of Masaba Masaba, after the first one received a lot of success after having streamed on Netflix. It also stars her mother and veteran actor Neena Gupta.

Apart from Masaba Masaba, the only film project that the fashion designer has been associated with is MTV Supermodel of the Year, where she was seen playing the role of the judge in 2019. Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand, has produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all of which starred her sister Sonam Kapoor in the leading roles. She is also the co-owner of the fashion line Rheson, which is also owned by Sonam.

