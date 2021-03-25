Masaba Gupta Shares A Throwback Picture Describing The Type Of Person She Is; Take A Look

Masaba Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture. She donned an all-white outfit and posed amidst the beauty of nature. She flashed a smile while looking away from the camera. In the caption, she described the type of person she is.

A look at Masaba Gupta's throwback picture

Masaba shared a picture in which she could be seen in a white shirt and white shorts. Half of her shirt was left unbuttoned. She paired her look with sunglasses and two neckpieces. She kept one of her hands on her waist and the other on her chin while she looked away from the camera. One can see trees in the background. In her caption, Masaba wrote, “That girl who wears too many white shirts, never buttons them & silently eats her fish curry & rice. #throwback,” adding a green heart emoji. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's throwback below and what fans and followers commented on it.

A peek into Masaba Gupta's photos

Earlier, Masaba shared another throwback in which she was dressed in bridal wear. She wore a yellow ghagra. She paired her look with multiple pieces of jewellery. She had an intense look on her face. In her caption, she wrote, “A memory | The 2021 collection. In Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa @vishwaphotographyofficial Stylist: Gautam Kalra @gautamkalraindia Hair and make-up: Elton J Fernandez @eltonjfernandez #Sabyasachi #SabyasachiJewellery #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi.”

Another throwback memory shared by Masaba was a picture from the time when she was a toddler. In the picture, one can see Masaba Gupta's father, Viv Richards, her mother, Neena Gupta and a few other members of her family. She can be seen lying on Neena’s lap. In the caption, she wrote, “My world. My blood.” Fans and friends were left in awe and couldn’t stop commenting on her post. Many fans went on to praise Masaba’s mother Neena. One fan said, “Love your mother's dignity and strength of character.” Another fan said, “I must appreciate your mother, she was daring in those days when women could not even think about challenging the societal norms.”

(Promo Image source: Masaba Gupta Instagram)

