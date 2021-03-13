Masaba Gupta Shares An Adorable Picture With Her 'world' Neena Gupta And Viv Richards

Actor-designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram late on Friday, March 12, to share major throwback pictures from her family album. Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet note as she went on to describe the unseen pic. On seeing this post, netizens went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta shared an unseen pic of herself, her mother Neena Gupta and her father Viv Richards. In the picture, Masaba and Viv can be seen striking an adorable simple pose as Masaba is cradling in her mother’s lap and her father sweetly looking at his baby girl. Neena is seen donning a garad saree along with a red blouse. She completed her look with a red bindi, tassel earrings, bangles, neckpiece and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Viv Richards donned a white and green striped t-shirt and white shorts. She also shared a pic of her grandparents in another pic.

Along with the adorable picture, the actor penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He captioned the picture as “my world. My blood”. Take a look at the family and Neena Gupta's unseen pic post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Masaba Gupta shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the pictures look, while some were all gaga over the post. Indian Tennis Player Leander Paes also left a sweet comment that read “Home is where the heart is”. Another user wrote, “For me. This is such a fab picture”. Check out a few comments below.

Masaba Gupta is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On the same day, the actor shared another post where she wrote, “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer”. She added, “My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother from Old Delhi, my great-grandmother from Lahore and my father from the Caribbean”. She concluded by saying, “but I have my eyes on the world”. Take a look at the post below.

