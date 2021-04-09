Masaba Gupta Shares An Important Message About Women's Safety With A Video | Watch

Bollywood celebrities and influencers have the power of creating an impact on their fans by creating awareness about a lot of important topics that are going on in the country. The celebs with their large social media presence can send a message across to a tremendous amount of people. Recently, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta put her social media handle to good use and shared a video regarding women's safety on her Twitter space.

Masaba Gupta shares women's safety video

Sharing the video which was originally posted by Swayam Kolkata's YouTube channel Masaba wrote, "Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi (If you change your thought, the world will change) - Hindi, cricket - YouTube | love this! Important & powerful.

Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi - Hindi, cricket - YouTube | love this ! Important & powerful ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ https://t.co/oAm0dQKpPS — Masaba (@MasabaG) April 9, 2021

Swayam Kolkata is an NGO that actively works towards the development of women and fights against domestic violence undergone by the females of India. The video opens with a black and white visual of a young school girl cycling her way to school, with a few men looking at her while sipping tea at a nearby tea stall. She seems to be struggling because of a few stones that lay in her path but finally manages to pedal her way through it, this is followed by the men looking at the girl and saying something to each other.

The video pauses and asks the viewers to think about what the men may have said. While the viewers will automatically assume the worst, the video shows that the men were talking about how the condition of the road is causing troubles for young kids to go to school. The video encourages men to think differently because women will only be safe if everyone will change the way they think. Watch the original video right here:

A Look into Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Masaba Gupta recently posted a motivational quote on her Instagram feed which was uttered by Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow. Masaba found the quote to be an inspiration for all those working hard in their life and captioned it with the hashtag #justentrepreneurthings. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's latest post.

Masaba Gupta often posts a ton of throwback pictures on her Instagram feed giving her fans a glimpse into her childhood days. She has shared pictures with her mother Neena Gupta, her father and goofy pictures of her as a kid at timely intervals on Instagram. Check out some of Masaba Gupta's photos from her childhood right below:

(Promo Image Courtesy: Masaba Gupta Instagram)