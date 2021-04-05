Masaba Gupta Shares An Old Pic; Says 'still Bright-eyed & Eating Whatever Comes My Way'

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram recently to share an adorable picture of herself with her mother Neena Gupta. The picture showed the mother and daughter captured in a candid moment. A young Masaba Gupta appears to be smiling at the camera as the picture was taken. Fans found this post to be quite adorable and write about it in the comments section.

Masaba Gupta shares a nostalgic throwback picture

Sharing the image on social media, Masaba Gupta in the picture appears to be extremely joyful as her mother holds her close. The mother-daughter duo appears to be in the moment when the picture was clicked and therefore fans found the post to be extremely adorable. Further on, upon sharing the post on her social media handles, the designer captioned the image saying that she is still a bright-eyed baby. She wrote further that she still eats anything that comes her way. Masaba Gupta added this caption jovially in reference to the picture in which she can be seen trying to nibble upon Neena Gupta’s finger as a cute toddler.

Masaba Gupta then wished her fans a happy Sunday and proceeded to add a few emojis before ending the caption. A number of prominent celebrities took a good look at the picture and found it extremely adorable. A number of celebrities even wrote several words of praise for the designer as she shared the picture online. Fans, on the other hand, filled the comments section calling Masaba Gupta’s post cute and thus added a number of emojis trying to encapsulate their emotions. Fans seemed extremely pleased with the picture and wrote a number of positive things for the designer in the comments section.

On the work from, the designer turned actor recently won two awards at the IWM Buzz Digital awards. Her show Masaba Masaba went on to win two awards, in the best debut web series category as well as the Best Actress in a comic role category. Thus with a positive response from critics and fans, Masaba Gupta announced that she will be soon coming out with the second season of her show. She expressed her gratitude and excitement for the love and support she has received from the fans.

