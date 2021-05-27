Masaba Gupta Shares Excerpt From Her Mother's Autobiography, Talks About Financial Crunch

Actress Neena Gupta’s daughter and ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared an excerpt from her mother's upcoming autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The excerpt mentioned the time when Neena was about to deliver Masaba and she was living through a financial crunch. The paragraph from the book read that Neena just had Rs 2000 in her bank account and doctors had advised her for C-section. Later a timely tax reimbursement helped the Badhai Ho actress to deliver Masaba as she got money to pay the bills.

Masaba Gupta shares excerpts from mother's autobiography on her pregnancy

The excerpt from the book read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account."

While captioning the post, Masaba spoke about the ‘hardships, struggles’ that were faced by her mother in her initial days. Further, the Masaba Masaba actress wrote that she works hard daily to get what she deserves so that she can ‘pay her mother back for bringing her into this world with interest.’

“An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta: When I was born, my mum had ₹2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ₹12,000/- and of course, I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin,” wrote the actress.

Several fans of the actress reacted to the post while hailing Neena for being strong and bold even in her difficult phase. They even praised her for creating a mark in the industry with her versatility. The book will hit the stands on June 14 as per publisher Penguin Random House India. Sach Kahun Toh will address issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide. Apart from this, Neena’s unconventional pregnancy, single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood are something the users will vouch to read in the book.

IMAGE: NEENA_GUPTA/MASABAGUPTA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.