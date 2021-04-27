Masaba Gupta Shares Her 'feel-good' Song, Writes 'we Must Thank Our Bodies'

Masaba Gupta is one of the leading and most popular fashion designers in India and she recently appeared as herself in the Netflix drama series Masaba Masaba, making her fans go gaga about her acting skills as well. The fashion designer has a great social media presence and frequently gives updates about her personal as well as professional lives on Instagram. She recently took to her social media handle and spread a positive message to all her fans amidst these difficult times and here's everything you need to know about it.

Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram post

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle earlier today and shared a picture of herself, lounging at her home, along with a positivity-filled caption, for people to cope up with these hard times due to the pandemic. Masaba could be seen wearing a white sweater and kept her hair partially tied while her caption read, "I wanted to hear a feel-good song today. That made me feel a little better about the world & its state. That song for me is ‘Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen by Baz Luhrmann - and this one part of the song that is so apt today. ‘Enjoy your body, use it every way you can. Don’t be afraid of it, or what other people think of it...it’s the greatest instrument you’ll ever own.’ ..... At a time like this, we must thank & love, and be truly grateful for our incredibly intelligent bodies. And pray hard for those whose bodies couldn’t fight enough for them. ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ - How is everyone doing? Sending love to all."

Fan reactions on Masaba Gupta's Instagram post

The fashion designer turned actor has a following of 1.5 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 10.5k likes within a few minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of the fashion designer praised her for spreading positivity in such grim times while others appreciated her casual yet chic look. One of her followers wrote, "I love that song â¤ï¸", another one commented saying, "You're a sweetheart Masaba!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

Image Credits: Masaba Gupta Official Instagram Account

