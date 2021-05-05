Masaba Gupta Shares How Putting On 'big Girl Shirt' Has Saved Her Life 'over & Over Again'

After sharing her "feel-good song" with fans during such unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta spilt the beans on what has "saved my life over & over again". On Wednesday, the Masaba Masaba star took to her Instagram handle to share a morning selfie of herself and revealed how she tries to take some "big girl decisions" every morning by putting on a "big girl shirt". Soon after the 31-year-old designer's latest photo surfaced on social media, fans flocked to the comment section of her post to share what helps them save their lives in unusual times and also expressed that they are waiting for the second season of her Netflix series.

Masaba Gupta reveals her way of taking some "big girl decisions"

Masaba Gupta's knack for keeping fans updated with her whereabouts on social media hasn't been a secret from the world as she is super active on Instagram and often shares her random thoughts throughout the day. After expressing how Baz Luhrmann's song Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen makes her feel "a little better about the world & its state", Masaba revealed how putting on a "big girl shirt" to take some "big girl decisions" has repeatedly saved her life. The daughter of actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself posing for the camera in an oversized white shirt, sporting a poker face look.

Along with Masaba Gupta's latest photo, she captioned her IG post writing, "Every morning, I put on my big girl shirt & hope to take some ‘big girl decisions’." The former MTV Supermodel of the Year judge also added, "I’d like to think the discipline of repeating this act - no matter how I’m feeling has somehow saved my life over & over again." Furthermore, she asked fans, "What has saved your life in unusual times? | #staysafe #stayhome #doublemask (sic)".

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram post below:

Reacting to her post, one user wrote, "Making sure I work out!", another wrote, "Writing plays and scripts and acting! That's all which saved me from being bored to death".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.