Masaba Gupta Shares Pictures From Her Childhood, Fans Compare Her Looks To Jaden Smith

Masaba Gupta is one of the leading and most popular fashion designers in India and she recently appeared as herself in the Netflix drama series Masaba Masaba, making her fans go gaga about her acting skills as well. The fashion designer has a great social media presence and frequently gives updates about her personal as well as professional lives on Instagram. She recently took to the social networking site and shared pictures from her childhood and her followers compared her look to none other than Hollywood actor Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith.

Masaba Gupta's childhood photos

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle earlier today and shared adorable pictures from her childhood. The actor could be seen sporting braids in both the throwback images and while she had a slight smile in the first picture, her expression in the second one was intense. Masaba's caption read, "February 2021 Vs April 2021 - swipe to enjoy. ðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤¯."

Fan reactions on Masaba Gupta's childhood photos

The fashion designer turned actor has a following of 1.4 million people on the social networking site and her latest pictures garnered around 42k likes within a few hours of sharing them. What caught everybody's attention was Masaba's resemblance to Hollywood star Will Smith's son Jaden Smith in the Instagram pictures. A lot of her followers commented saying she looked like Jaden Smith from Karate Kid and that the braids really did suit her. One of her followers wrote, "Someone said Jaden from karate kid and I can’t unsee it!!!! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸", while another one commented, "You always owned it !!! â¤ï¸"

Masaba Gupta recently dropped pictures from her new fashion collection on Instagram. The new line of comfort clothing includes loose-fitted track pants, hoodies, and tee-shirts. The comfort wear has been made available in multiple colours and the collection also has a range of different kaftans to choose from. The fashion designer turned actor was last seen in the Netflix biographical drama series titled Masaba Masaba, which was a scripted version of her life featuring her family, her love life, and her career as a fashion designer. Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, played fictionalized versions of themselves. The show has been renewed for a second season as well.

Image Credits: Masaba Gupta's Instagram Account

