Masaba Gupta Sheds Light On Her 'diverse Ethnicity', Asks 'How Can I Be Just One Thing?'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been sharing thought-inciting anecdotes on her social media lately. Recently, she shared how she never has an answer when someone asks her who she wants to be. She also elaborated on her diverse ethnicity and detailed the different places her family comes from.

Masaba Gupta's elaborates on who she wants to be

In the post, Masaba wrote that her grandfather was from Benaras and her mother is from Old Delhi. She also revealed that her great grandmother was from Lahore and her father from the Caribbean. She also wrote that she has her eyes on the world and how can she ever one thing.

When I am asked who I am and who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great grandmother from Lahore. And my father fromthe Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then hiw can I just be one thing? READ | Masaba Gupta dons Sabyasachi for 'bridal' photoshoot; Mother Neena shares pictures

Her post garnered a lot of appreciating from her fans and followers. Many of them motivated her to not confine herself to the boundaries of ethnicities while many supported her by commenting using fire and red heart emojis. Check out their reactions below:

Masaba is very close to her mother, popular actor Neena Gupta. She often shares beautiful pictures with her that gives an insight into the bond she shares with her. Recently, Masaba shared an unseen picture from her infancy. In the picture, baby Masaba is seen sleeping in the lap of Neena. Neena is seen donning a white and red saree and looking gorgeous as ever. While captioning the post, Masaba wrote, "My world, my blood".

Masaba Gupta's latest news

The designer featured in a Netflix original show titled Masaba Masaba along with her mother wherein they both played fictionalised versions of themselves. The plot of the show revolves around Masaba's love life and her career. Recently, it has been announced the much-acclaimed show has been renewed for its second season. Masaba took to her Instagram to announce the news to her fans. She shared a picture with her mother wherein both are seen having a hearty laugh. In the caption of the post, "What did you love most about Season 1 & what are you most looking forward to in Season 2?! Tell me in the comments below - Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming soon on @netflix_in – and this time it’s even more fun!" It is directed by Sonam Nair and also stars Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, and Smaran Sahu in prominent roles.

Image courtesy- @masabagupta Instagram

