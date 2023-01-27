Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Satyadeep Misra; Shares FIRST Photos From Wedding

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra Friday morning. Taking to Instagram, the 'Masaba Masaba' actor dropped a couple of photos of her wedding with the 'Tanaav' star and captioned it, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

On January 27, Masaba and Satyadeep got married in an intimate court ceremony. According to a report by Vogue, the couple wore clothing from House of Masaba's new bridal collection, which has not yet been released to the public.

Masaba wore a lehenga designed by House of Masaba, accompanied by jewelry from her mother, while Satyadeep was dressed in a pink kurta and pajama set, also from House of Masaba, paired with a bandi.

Speaking about her wedding to Vogue, Masaba said, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward."

She, however, added that a party will be held which will be attended by around 80-85 including close friends and family.

About Masaba and Satyadeep’s relationship

Masaba Gupta, 33, mentioned in the interview that she met Satyadeep Misra on the set of the show 'Masaba Masaba' where he was playing her ex-husband's character. She said that Satyadeep is also a former lawyer. The ace designer said they connected on their shared love of comfort, peace, and healthy lifestyle and that her fitness journey started because of him.

They enjoy simple things like coming home and talking, watching something silly, and laughing. She added that they have a special connection because when they come home, they are not affected by the outside world.

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years from 2015 to 2019. Satyadeep had a 10-year-long marriage with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The two got divorced in 2013.

Masaba is the daughter of Bollywood actor Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards.