International Women's Day is observed to celebrate women across the world who play various roles in their lives. From being a mother, daughter, sister to excelling in every career they choose, a woman's life is filled with responsibilities. The day is commemorated to honour the women's movement and quest for equality. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Netflix India had brought a number of films and shows with powerful women characters.

On this International Women's Day, Netflix India is celebrating 'Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri'. The streaming giant recently introduced a series of new content approaching Netflix with strong women characters. It also renewed some shows, that motivated women across the globe.

Masaba Masaba 2

Masaba Masaba featured the mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. The show was well-received by the audience and had a lasting effect on the female viewers. Netflix recently renewed the show for another season and Masaba Gupta has promised a whole lot of drama with the second season.

She 2

The 2020 drama series She followed the story of a timid Mumbai constable who discovers her true potential. The show was based on women empowerment and starred Aditi Sudhir Pohankar in the lead role. Netflix recently renewed She for another season.

Mai

The OTT giant is all set to bring not two but three powerful female characters in one film. The roles will be played by Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ramia Sen. The show will follow the story of a mother and how far she would go to protect her loved ones.

Thar

The upcoming film starring Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will see two strong female characters. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan are all set to "take the desert by the storm" in the upcoming film Thar. The film is helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Qala

Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee are set to star in the upcoming film Qala. The show is a "hauntingly beautiful tale about a daughter who years for her mother's love," as per Netflix. The film will mark the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

Kathal

Sanya Malhotra has wowed the audience with her collaborations with Netflix several times now. The actor is set to don a police uniform for Netflix's Kathal. It will also see Anant Joshi in a pivotal role.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in